Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $1,414,608.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $878,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,079 shares of company stock worth $475,520,042 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $345.65 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.