Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.88.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $1,414,608.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $878,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,079 shares of company stock worth $475,520,042 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.