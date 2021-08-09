Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $470.00 at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $326.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.73.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $345.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -295.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $372.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $1,414,608.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $878,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,589,079 shares of company stock valued at $475,520,042. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.