Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Casa Systems worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CASA opened at $7.40 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $632.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.