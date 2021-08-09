Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.14.

CADNF stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

