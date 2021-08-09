Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $348,100.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

