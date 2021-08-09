Castle Market Cap Hits $29,648.38 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 152.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $29,648.38 and $78.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded up 163.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00378355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.01134139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

