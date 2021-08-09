CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.56% of CBRE Group worth $448,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

