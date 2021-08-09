Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH opened at $75.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48. Celsius has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 688.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 22,500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 342.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Celsius by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.