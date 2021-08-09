Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEY. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

CEY stock opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.40. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.25%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

