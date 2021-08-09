Cfra Analysts Give George Weston (TSE:WN) a C$135.00 Price Target

Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on George Weston (TSE:WN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.83.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE WN opened at C$131.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.41. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. Research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total value of C$198,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,960. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,666 shares of company stock worth $5,528,520.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.