Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) will be posting its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Charah Solutions to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 68,576 shares of company stock valued at $362,708 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

