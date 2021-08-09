ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,432.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $250,779.52 and approximately $9,432.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00140128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,873.54 or 1.00018857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.67 or 0.00777656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

