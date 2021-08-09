Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) PT Lowered to $3.00

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

