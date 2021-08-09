Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Review

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

