Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chesapeake Utilities traded as high as $131.59 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 27352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.87.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

