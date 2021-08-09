Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chesapeake Utilities traded as high as $131.59 and last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 27352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.87.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
