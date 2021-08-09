Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Chevron by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $100.55. 515,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

