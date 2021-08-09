Chimpion Trading Up 31.8% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00006217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $90.83 million and $707,545.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.