Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

