Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,494. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,418.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.78. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

