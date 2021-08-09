Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

