CIBC Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$110.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on shares of Onex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEX stock opened at C$91.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.20. Onex has a 12-month low of C$56.12 and a 12-month high of C$96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.