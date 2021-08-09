CIBC Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Capital Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.08 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.39 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

