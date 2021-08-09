CIBC Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.21.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

