Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

CIEN stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.