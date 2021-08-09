Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $217.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna earnings of $5.24 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% but the same fell 9.8% year over year. Its acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last several years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. Also, the growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.84.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

