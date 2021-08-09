Cipher (CPR) Reaches Market Cap of $137,317.14

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $137,317.14 and $117,677.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00338163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.94 or 0.00891712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

