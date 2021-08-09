CIRCOR International (CIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. CIRCOR International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $30.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $620.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

