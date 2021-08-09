Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,060,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poema Global during the 1st quarter worth about $5,749,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

