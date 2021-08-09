Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,253 Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

