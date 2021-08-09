Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USDP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USDP opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

