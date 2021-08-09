Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 196,897 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

ORLA opened at $3.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $918.62 million and a PE ratio of -37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.