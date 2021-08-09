Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 14,460 Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MARPS opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.