Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTPI opened at $3.03 on Monday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

