Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,395 ($44.36) and last traded at GBX 3,368 ($44.00), with a volume of 7324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,265 ($42.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,157.10.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

