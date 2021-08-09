Cloopen Group (RAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

RAAS stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.