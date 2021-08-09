CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Boosted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME opened at $209.84 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.