Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report sales of $258.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.20 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $992.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.08 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

