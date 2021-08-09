CoinFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,333.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $769,630.60 and approximately $126,333.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00825756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039817 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

