Coinsbit Token (CNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $192,544.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $192,544.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

About Coinsbit Token

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

