Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.