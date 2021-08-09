Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 111,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

