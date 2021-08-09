Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at Scotiabank

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

