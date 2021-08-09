Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at Scotiabank

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

