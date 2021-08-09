Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

