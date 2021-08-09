Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $1,410,810.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CVLT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.93. 223,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,013. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $83.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

