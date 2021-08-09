Comparing Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Neonode -96.98% -68.68% -47.13%

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neonode 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 205.97%. Neonode has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.18%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Neonode.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Neonode’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 508.23 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.15 Neonode $5.98 million 10.58 -$5.61 million N/A N/A

Neonode has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Neonode on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it provides embedded sensors to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and Tier 1 suppliers. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. Additionally, it provides engineering consulting services. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

