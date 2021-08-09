Comparing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.98%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17% EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 12.45 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -12.71 EVmo $7.62 million 8.96 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Summary

Veritone beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

