Comparing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.12%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Poshmark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and Blue Apron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 10.11 $16.84 million $1.25 28.01 Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.21 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.41

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -91.39% -26.39%

Summary

Poshmark beats Blue Apron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

