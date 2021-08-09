Comparing VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CIM Commercial Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86

VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.85%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -24.70% -48.58% -1.74% VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.42 -$15.02 million N/A N/A VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.32 $891.67 million $1.64 18.53

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

VICI Properties beats CIM Commercial Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

