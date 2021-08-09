Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE COMP traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 24,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,277. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

